If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Regarding the threadbare Republican slogan “faith, family and freedom” (“Life of the party,” Page A1, Dec.12). Seems they forgot another “F” we now associate with them...the crude and disgusting f-bomb they used to yell at us from the Esperanza corner. And the implied f-bomb in their silly little “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan.
Republicans may pretend to promote faith all they want, but America isn’t forgetting which party gave us the crudest politician to ever hold office. (Case in point, his latest f-bomb to Netanyahu.) Republican hypocrisy is so obvious, but unless we remind them of it once in a while, they are going to think we’ve forgotten what a circus it was with clowns like Steve Bannon and Roger Stone and Shoe-polish Rudy hanging around the White House, not to mention the parade of bleach and light bulb remedies offered up for COVID-19.
Inflation and price hikes were bound to come after a worldwide pandemic, I’ll take a return to sanity any time!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone