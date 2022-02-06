If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Our president recently announced he was initiating a nationwide effort to control the surging crime rate and illegal gun trafficking occurring in the United States. He failed to mention the real threat to Americans that is probably behind this rising crime and gun violence: “Mexican fentanyl.”
The real crisis facing America is its southern open border and the hordes of undocumented and unvetted illegal immigrants entering the United States.
Border Patrol agents recently reported a 4,000% increase in the fentanyl seizures over the last few years in the El Paso, Texas, region; announcing that the illegal drug is manufactured by drug cartels using raw materials from China.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal and one kilogram would kill 500,000 people.
Ranchers in Arivaca and along the Mexican border have noticed that the abandoned backpacks on their property have decreased in size as the illegal border crossers (the politically correct name being “entrants”) in recent years have switched from smuggling marijuana to cocaine, meth and fentanyl.
In December it was announced that fentanyl was the leading cause of death of Americans in the 18 to 45 years of age group, causing more deaths than suicide, COVID-19 and car accidents.
The American public should not be taken for granted by the current administration; Americans collectively know that our country is in serious trouble, both economically and socially, and come this November another elephant may enter the room and take over control and have the last laugh.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone