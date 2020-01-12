A traditional view of American politics tells us we have moderate Democrats (Klobuchar, Biden, etc.), left wing Democrats (Warren, Sanders, etc.) and Donald Trump (right wing Republican) all running for president in 2020.
That view is no longer valid. Today’s great divide is not left vs. right. It is between democracy and oligarchy.
In the ‘60s and ‘70s, America had a stable and growing middle class. The “left” wanted stronger safety nets and more public investment in schools, research and infrastructure. The right advocated reliance on a free-market system.
That politic is today totally obsolete. Wealth and power have moved to the top, the middle class is virtually gone. Most Americans (right and left) have become politically disempowered and economically insecure.
In the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump and Bernie Sanders harnessed many of the frustrations many Americans feel. Today, those frustrations are even worse. Washington is even “swampier,” corporations, Wall Street and billionaires are in control. Trump has given out all the tax cuts, regulatory rollbacks and subsidies they ever wanted.
The oligarchy is in charge. The “many” are disenchanted with politics. But a large majority ( Republican and Democrat) could get excited about moving toward a real democracy that actually works for “the many.”
Democratic oligarchs are terrified of that idea, and Elizabeth Warren and Sanders. They hope Biden can take them out and they will pay to make that happen but that won’t work. The only way Trump can be defeated is with a clear agenda of democratic and financial reform the really serves “ the many.”
Unless Democrats stand on the side of democracy against oligarchy, the risk is that too many Americans will either stand with Trump or stay home on Election Day.
Marian Severt, Green Valley