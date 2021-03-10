GVR director election anomalies are with us again this year. A friend called me Friday morning, March 5, about GVR voting; she had difficulty with the website and decided just to request a paper ballot. She called the number indicated on the Notice of Annual Meeting, which states “Deadline to request a paper ballot is 4 p.m. (MST) on Friday, March 5, 2021. Her call resulted in an automated message that GVR voting is now closed. I verified this myself, at approximately 11 a.m.
At that point I contacted GVR staff who checked it out and verified the problem and said that the deadline would be extended through Monday. Later in the day I checked again, and the problem had not been resolved. Besides, how could this new information possibly be communicated to those affected if they are without internet. And will GVR staff even try? Bottom line: another flawed and questionable GVR election.
Steve Wilhelm, Green Valley