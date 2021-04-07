I am responding to the March 21 editorial by Mark Kimble and Damien Meyer, “We oppose these election-related bills.”
Voting is a sacrosanct right, but it comes with responsibilities also. All voters should be properly registered, with ID having been shown as proof of citizenship and residency and shown again upon voting, so that legitimate voters do not have their votes diluted or countered by illegal votes.
If voters on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) don’t exercise early voting they should be removed as this indicates that they may not utilize it in the next election and another ballot mailed to them could be misused by several means.
There should not be a concern for time allotted for early voting. Early voters have much more time regardless than those who vote in person on election day.
I was disillusioned to read that the commissioners seem to be fine with the idea that voters who submit ballots requiring signatures but lacking them should be given time after polls have closed to correct the oversight.
These Clean Election Commissioners should be called Convenient Election Commissioners because they seem more concerned that voting be easy than that elections have integrity.
Stephen Lloyd
Green Valley