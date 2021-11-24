If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
We asked readers of our Green Valley newsletter what they thought about El Tour de Tucson’s first trip south to Green Valley and Sahuarita. Here are some of the responses.
•My husband and I really enjoyed watching the bike race. We are casual bike riders (riding about 50 miles weekly). On Saturday, we rode our bikes down to Continental and Abrego to cheer on the bikers. We ended up staying there for more than three hours… It’s hard to not get excited for them. In fact, we were so excited to see the race that now we are considering participating next year!! Maybe not 102 miles but 57 miles sounds reasonable.”
•“I drove to Tucson via Nogales Highway Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of bikers were on their way back to Tucson and the going was slow, but it was wonderful to see. Lots of sag spots along the way and a large dump truck on site to gather the recyclable water bottles. A lot of work was involved to make this race happen.”
•“Seems like they blocked way more roads/intersections than what was necessary.”
•“I think it is a great event to have this annual ride pass through GV. I know that some of the traffic plans did not work out. So a route change is needed.
Continental Road cuts Green Valley virtually in half. This routing caused a great deal of problems for citizens to get from one side to the other…
The backup of drivers coming south along I-19 exited at Esperanza and backed up at this intersection. Finally a (Sheriff’s deputy) had to arrive and controlled the traffic by stopping the cyclists until backups cleared… At another point a lady in a beat-up car stalled in the straight-ahead lane of Abrego and the Sheriff Auxiliary volunteers asked for help from onlookers for help pushing it right across the intersection to the shoulder of Abrego. Oh well - great fun.”
•“ABSOLUTELY NO!!! We who actually live and work here did not benefit one dang bit. Just another inconvenience put on us for absolutely no reason. If it didn’t bother you, you don’t really live or work here. Our town council is in it for themselves certainly not for us residents and business owners. Just who is paying for the added police and who is removing all the signs?”
