We refer to an earlier opinion piece expressing our support for the proposed state tax cut plan that is being challenged by a group complaining that the $1.9 billion revenue reduction should be allocated to education.
State lawmakers adopted a revised tax structure that shrinks the number of income categories and dramatically cuts the overall percentage of revenue that Arizona has been collecting from its taxpayers.
How can state government afford this?
A quick look at the economy and “new” sources of revenue for state government provides a good idea why the majority of legislators, led by Gov. Ducey, felt comfortable adopting a spending plan that included the $1.9 billion tax cut.
The past year added income to state coffers from expanded “gaming,” and marijuana.
End-of-the-year projections put the volume of total sales from cannabis at more than $2 billion, with a significant share of that revenue resulting from the decriminalization of recreational pot. Arizona already had more than 315,000 — about 4% of the state’s population — purchasing medical marijuana when voters adopted Proposition 207 in the November 2020 election. That expanded the number of consumers, increased the overall volume of marijuana sales, and ultimately generated significantly more revenue for state government.
Then there is the legalization of sports betting, which the Legislature approved after Ducey’s administration negotiated new gaming packs with Native American tribes. Arizona is expected to draw more than $3 billion a year in bets and generate more than $200 million a year in revenue for sports books once the market is fully up and running, according to an estimate from a national analyst.
Once again, state government will receive appreciable revenue from this industry which was not previously realized. Finally, but certainly not last, Arizona’s continuing population growth, the remarkably low unemployment rate and increasing wages all contribute to more money in state coffers.
Flush with revenue from new sources and the expanded Arizona economy, is it really any wonder that legislators and Gov. Ducey proposed a substantial reduction in the percentage of hard-earned money collected from state taxpayers?
Opposition to the state tax cut — which is being painted by many in the media as irresponsible — is exactly how we want government to work.
If you have plenty of revenue, keep the state’s income tax as low as possible to run Arizona’s government.
This originally appeared in theSierra Vista Herald, sister paper of the Green Valley News.
