I wish to respond to the opinion expressed by Ms. Thao Tiedt (“GV economic development: It’s ordinary,” March 1, Page A7). I am a GVR board candidate, a CPA and an investor.
As she wrote, “It’s ordinary.” I would contend that it is more than ordinary; it is essential for Green Valley. She also points out that GVR is a major driver and crown jewel of Green Valley.
It is also very important for the various organizations within the community to plan for the future and strive to be the best they can be in their given role in the community. Of course, maintaining and sharing communications among the key components is beneficial.
Where I take exception is that our recreational organization, GVR, should not be the leading proponent and funder of economic development within our community. The mission of GVR is and should be to provide recreational opportunities to its members. To do otherwise could jeopardize its tax-exempt status. Furthermore, GVR financial and human resources should be focused on this mission. Not in providing largesse for other Green Valley organizations.
Mark Kelley, Green Valley