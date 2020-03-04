Easter, for Christians, is a celebration of the focal point of Christianity, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ! If there was no Resurrection, then Christianity is nothing more than a belief system based on man’s works or revelations leading to a higher power...or in nothing at all.
A Christian believes:
•The Resurrection verifies what Jesus claimed to be, that He is the Son of God and the Messiah,
•That the Bible is His Word, explaining our spiritual, eternal, living relationship with Him, and
•That Jesus Christ created mankind, AND the Easter Rabbit, out of nothing, on the sixth day!
Mic Houghton, Green Valley