The East Center pool is my nearest and favorite pool. I do not think it needs to be “replaced” with a different configuration nor do I feel, as Kathy Palese does (“Don’t replace it,” Aug. 26) that it should be removed and replaced by a building to accommodate GVR clubs.
I feel that the East Center pool should be repaired (if it is, indeed, losing 250 gallons of water per day). GVR has 13 pools strategically placed through our community. The HOA most impacted if this pool should be removed has 759 homes (Fairways I, II and III). We do not have “an HOA pool” other than East Center.
GVR board members: Don’t replace, please repair the current pool…soon!
Susan S. Ford, Green Valley