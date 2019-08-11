There were five letters in Wednesday’s paper relating to the murders in El Paso and Dayton. One that requested that people blame the murderer and stop blaming the president and four that said we need more gun laws.
And today someone posted on Facebook that 1,516,863 people have died from guns since 1968 on American soil. I have no idea if this statistic is correct, but concede that many have died from gunshots.
So I point out to the four letter-writers and the Facebook poster that while a million and a half victims of guns is terrible, when compared to the estimated 100 million who have died after the government took away their guns in places like China, Germany, Russia, Turkey, Vietnam and Laos, we have been blessed and saved by the wisdom of our founding fathers who wrote a document that had nothing to do with technology and everything to do with human nature. Our founders recognized that human nature degenerates as power is increased so they wrote what they hoped was a document that wasn’t affected by the times or the technology, but fought to rein in the worst aspects of human nature and prevent the tyranny that they had just escaped.
There are estimated to be 22,000 laws concerning guns on the books of the federal and state governments (all in defiance of the fact that our Supreme Law plainly states that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed) and not one of them has stopped a single murderer. However, one law has worked extremely well. That’s the “Gun Free Zone” law. It has made mass murder even easier for criminals.
Paul Fitch, Green Valley