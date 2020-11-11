I think the Green Valley News needs to start a search for an ethical editor. Dan Shearer has again written biased stories for the paper to support his own personal agenda. His latest article disclosed the identities of what he states are three finalists for the GVR CEO position while acknowledging he knew there was a nondisclosure agreement and potentially causing irreparable harm to not just one but all three finalists.
In my experience, it is not uncommon for upper management position searches not to disclose candidate identities until a conditional job offer has been made to protect the candidates’ current employment position. I think it is unethical and despicable that Shearer printed names and employers when he was aware of the nondisclosure agreement. His source of information is even more despicable.
I think Shearer should resign as editor and he and his source should face significant consequences for their intentional contemptible acts. Mr. Shearer appears to have a different standard for himself; he reported GVR should disclose the finalists yet he is not identifying his source? Ethics matter!
John Nieling, Green Valley