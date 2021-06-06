Dump Sinema Jun 6, 2021 Jun 6, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema did not vote on a bipartisan commission to find out how extensive the January 6 insurrection was—important to our democracy!! Vote her out!Anita TomolaGreen Valley Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kyrsten Sinema Insurrection Politics Anita Tomola Democracy Find Out Dump Vote Out Search What does the Green Valley/Sahuarita area need next? You voted: A mid-level restaurant, like Chilis, Red Robin or Panera. Light industry to keep jobs in the area. More retail so we don't have to go to Tucson. Better and more mass transit options. All of the above. Vote View Results Back southernarizona.jobs southernarizonaservices.com