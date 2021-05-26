The filibuster must be eliminated!
As it devolves further into a bastion of pure spite and racial resentment, the Republican Party is trying to destroy the very fabric of democracy. Republican legislators in 47 states are pushing reactionary, discriminatory voter-suppression laws.
In just the past few weeks, the Republican governors of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa and Texas have enacted legislation that makes it harder for people — very particularly, people of color — to vote.
Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, has made it abundantly clear that he will do everything he can — including doubling down on his shameless abuse of the Senate filibuster, a relic of Jim Crow — to stonewall progress at every turn.
Phil Nicolay
Green Valley