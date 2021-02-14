I am a homeowner in Green Valley unable to come for the winter due to travel restrictions. We pay $500+ in Green Valley Recreation dues each year. Because we won’t be using any GVR facilities this year, I asked the Board of Directors of GVR to either reimburse partial payment for our 2021 GVR dues or waive all or at least part of our dues for the 2022 year. Jen Morningstar, Director of Administrative Services, replied to me, “Under the Arizona Non-Profit Corporation Act, GVR’s Board of Directors is prohibited from refunding any portion of membership dues to GVR members.” OK, so GVR under law cannot refund our 2021 dues. With regard to waiving (or at least reducing) our fees for the 2022 year. Mark Kelley, Secretary of the Board replied to me, “I understand your request and believe it to be highly unlikely.” He didn’t mention that the board couldn’t, just likely wouldn’t.
It seems to me that with the reduced GVR offerings since COVID-19 struck and hence the reduced costs incurred as a result, the board should be considering reducing the fees for all GVR members in the 2022 year. It is the right and principled thing to do. Anyone else agree?
JE Crossman, Green Valley