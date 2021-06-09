Gov. Ducey’s budget is like a 100-year-old Republican wish list.
A flat tax? Republicans have been trotting that out forever.
He proposed a flat 2.5% state income tax. That’s a feed-the-rich, forget-the-poor tax.
We now have a graduated state income tax that starts at just 2.59%. And it goes as high as 4.5%. That’s on income up to $318,000 for married couples.
Also, voters approved Proposition 208 in November. It was an income tax surcharge of 3.5% on high earners above $250,000.
It was designed to raise $940 million a year for public education. But lawmakers in the GOP majority want the state to pay all of part of that. What a nice thing we — the state — could do for the high earners.
The GOP lawmakers also want to seek a reduction in business taxes. It now stands at 18% of full cash value/market value. The lawmakers want that reduced to 17%.
Arizona has also benefited from a new tax policy. When residents make purchases from companies that do not have a physical presence in Arizona, we can collect the sales taxes. That has generated more than $338 million since July 1. It has been said that Arizona is flush with cash.
So, reading these reports, makes one wonder about some things.
Why did Ducey eliminate the $300 weekly federal jobless benefit. Was it really because it was giving out-of-work people too much money and keeping them from going back to work, as he said?
That’s a decision that out-of-work people should make, not the governor for them.
And why are we throwing money and tax breaks around wildly? Look at he state’s failure to properly fund for building repair and maintenance of K-12 schools. It remains the basis on an ongoing lawsuit first filed in 2017. And teacher pay is among the lowest in our country.
Maybe we’re not as rich as the governor thinks we are. Our Legislature should spend our tax dollars on real now needs.
Bob Moreillon
Green Valley