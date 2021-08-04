With the COVID-19 pandemic changing daily, the CDC is changing guidance to keep up. But our governor continues to issue orders to contradict health experts, doing all his brain can muster to remove any health rules as the unvaccinated continue to spread the disease, some urging children to go unmasked and unvaccinated, spreading their disease to classmates.
These people should be charged with child endangerment. Like most people, even my dog gets his vaccinations. Time for Gov. Ducey to step down.
Rick Manuel
Green Valley