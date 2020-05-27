Panic has overcome critical thinking and common sense. When autocratic governors trample civil liberties and claim their policies are “driven by science and data,” why doesn’t anyone ask, “What science? What data?”
Proclaiming, “Because I said so” is not sufficient. We’re told safe “social distancing” is six feet. The WHO recommends 1 meter. Australia and Germany suggest 1.5 meters. How can the science be different from country to country? Or is “distancing” based on flawed computer models and panic?
Are lockdowns based on science or fear? Sophisticated health care requires a healthy economy and lockdowns are causing severe economic damage, so are lockdowns saving lives, or costing lives and livelihoods?
Why don’t politicians and the media talk about that? If people want to go out or stay home, if businesses want to open or stay closed, that’s their choice. That’s called freedom. Detailed data on coronavirus is lacking. But once a government bureaucracy embarks on a policy, even if well-intentioned, it becomes nearly impossible to change course when better data becomes available. Politicians (and the hysterical media) will never admit they were wrong. The result is that coronavirus policy is being driven by political agendas and fear, not science and data.
Kim Weissman, Green Valley