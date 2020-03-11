All the numbers are not in yet, but it looks like Joe Biden will be the guy to beat for the Democratic candidacy. Of course, all of them have not had to come up with a proposed agenda if elected president because the common theme is “Beat Trump” and “Take back our country”!
Hmm, as in get the economy rolling, bring jobs back from overseas by canceling out the repressive — often illegal — regulations on business in this country?
Or maybe standing up to the dictators around the world who had their rings kissed and bowed to by a previous president? Maybe Biden will rebuild our military, that had been gutted. Oh, shoot! All this has been accomplished already by that egotistical, brash fellow in the White House.
Well, Biden can get a chunk of nostalgia and take us back to the failed policies of the administration he so proudly brags about.
Scott Anderson, Green Valley