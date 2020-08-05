Mary Margaret Fitch points out that several presidents have not served in the military and that Donald Trump, by not having served, doesn’t mean that he “could not be characterized as someone who honors our military” (“Presidents and military,” Aug. 2).
Ms. Fitch conveniently leaves out the fact that those presidents were not draft dodgers like Trump. Fred Trump, Trump’s father, contacted a podiatrist in Brooklyn who was renting his office space from Fred, after Donnie got a draft notice. Next thing you know, Donnie has “bone spurs” and is not drafted and sent to Vietnam. Funny how those “bone spurs” didn’t affect Donnie’s tennis and golf games. I’m sure the podiatrist was well-rewarded by his landlord, Fred.
If you chicken out of the draft, most likely fraudulently, you can be characterized as someone who does not honor our military.
Steve Gilbert, Green Valley