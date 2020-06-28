It was about 8 on a Thursday evening when the phone rang. A police officer from a nearby town was calling to say that one of my Sudanese ESL students had been arrested for failure to obtain Minnesota license plates for his vehicle in a timely manner.
I asked if I could visit. “No, visiting day is Tuesday.” I also asked if he would call me if there was anything my student needed that I might provide. He said he would. The student was back in class Monday. He said he had been treated well but went on to tell about all the times he had been stopped by the police after he had “closed up” at the local McDonald’s at midnight where he worked part-time.
As far as I knew, the small city of Northfield, Minnesota, was not a hotbed of criminal activity at that time. My student was fluent in English, soft-spoken and extremely polite. Would that have happened to me? Of course not. I am white.
Nancy Allen, Green Valley