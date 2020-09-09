I’m responding to B.L. Jordan’s reaction (Sept. 2) to the “Trump won’t deliver what America wants” opinion piece (Aug. 30). Jordan is “shocked” that the Green Valley News would publish such a piece that is “so far off the wall” and “out of touch with the real world.”
What exactly are you referring to, B.L. Jordan?
Is it the accurate, historical facts of the demise of the Weimar Republic and the rise of Hitler?
Is it the description of Trump’s methods as “bullying, lying, and dehumanizing,” which are obvious every time he talks or tweets?
Is it the statement that democracy depends on at “least two parties which debate and compromise?”
Or, perhaps you don’t accept that Russia has and is trying to interfere in our elections with no push-back from Trump. CNN and MSNBC are not the ones fabricating that story — every intelligence agency in our government has confirmed that as a fact.
Maybe you object to the opinion piece writer’s fear for our country and her anxiety about the future of free speech and other freedoms. These are valid and understandable concerns given the author’s personal history— a history that my family shares.
B.L. Jordan, you are the one who is out of touch with reality.
Henne Queisser, Green Valley