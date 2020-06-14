We got played. The left suckered all of us. Once they got us to accept the anti-bully campaigns the process of incrementalism was set.
If it hurts your feelings, it’s hate.
The tyranny inflicted upon the public by our servants placed communities in vulnerable and exploitable positions. All that was needed to to set the country aflame was a spark. George Floyd was that spark.
Push back. Don’t kneel. Don’t accept any of the left’s narratives. Stand up for all history no matter how it is displayed. Demand free speech in all manner and venues.
This country belongs to the law abiding. Tell the bleeding heart liberals to blow it out their rear end.
We can’t be their useful idiots any longer
David Cashion, Sahuarita