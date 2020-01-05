Don Severe’s Wednesday column casting aspersions on President Trump’s impeachment conveniently leaves out the two charges against him: Abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Trump has abused the power bequeathed to him by his family’s fortune all his life: from stiffing contractors to cheating on his wives, from using phony charitable trusts to a lying on his tax forms.
Recently he made the president of the Ukraine a “deal he couldn’t refuse” by threatening to withhold vital military aid already approved by Congress in return for an investigation of the Bidens. If allowed to stand, this practice of bypassing Congress could undermine the separation of powers enshrined in our Constitution and constitutes a flagrant abuse of power.
The obstruction of justice charge stems from the Executive Branch’s refusal to turn over subpoenaed documents to Congress as well as the refusal to permit officials to testify. Without having enough information for the senators to make an informed decision, justice would be poorly served.
If he is truly innocent of the charges he should release all the documents requested.
Just because the stock market is high and employment is low does not mean that we have to put up with a president who subverts the Constitution and acts in any number of vulgar and disrespectful ways.
Let’s get rid of him so he will have to stand trial for his crimes just like the rest of us. He is an embarrassment to this country.
Richard Chamberlin, Green Valley