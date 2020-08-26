I have been doing quite a bit of research into the pool usage along with the number of pools that Green Valley currently has and I have come to the conclusion that GVR does not need to invest $750,000-plus on replacing East Center Pool.
There are more than 30 pools, which includes GVR facilities and HOA pools in this small community. GVR has two pools that has the required depth for the Aquabelles and “noodle” swimmers that are actually of greater size than East Center. If you say that they are not at the correct temperature, then I say raise the temperature the 2 degrees to make it work. That is much cheaper than $750,000-plus to reconstruct East Center pool.
With so many clubs requiring space and updates, this money could be put to better use. GVR does not need to replace East Center pool. What it needs is a building which could be built in the space that the pool vacates.
The Board of Directors have the responsibility to be fiscally conservative and do what is best for the corporation, which means researching the data and making decisions on facts.
Kathy Palese, Green Valley