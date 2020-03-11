Dr. Anthony Fauci stated on TV that he advises elderly people with an underlying condition (he didn’t state which conditions) should avoid crowds. If it weren’t for the Covid-19 scare would he have made this recommendation?
This flu season we’ve seen about 20,000 flu deaths, with about 350,000 hospitalizations for flu.
To date in Arizona, three young children in Arizona alone have died.
Why haven’t we been advising all elderly with underlying medical issues in past years to “avoid crowds”?
Why don’t we close daycare centers during all flu seasons, especially this year with its extraordinary number of seasonal flu deaths (85 in the U.S.) in young children? None of the childhood deaths are related to Covid-19. Because they are not, there seems to be no publicity about non-Covid19 toddler deaths.
Even though the flu vaccine is not effective 40% of the time, flu kills so many that it is difficult to understand why only 60% of the population gets the flu shot.
What is it about Covid-19, which doesn’t seem to be spreading as rapidly as the usual flu, and doesn’t cause as many deaths, that has caused this hysteria?
Sure, if one case of the virus goes to two overnight, the increase is 100%. If 10,000 flu deaths rise by 100, it’s only a 1% increase.
Yet that one new Covid-19 case results in a massive drop in the stock market. People afraid to fly. Threats of closure of schools. Running out of face masks.
This has become an unwarranted panic fueled by people like Tucker Carlson on Fox News.
Dr. Charles Barta, Sahuarita