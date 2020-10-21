I found the “ad” on Page 2 (as well as those on pages 8 and 11) of the Sunday Green Valley News offensive and unworthy of a reputable newspaper. Whoever paid for these ads must feel some shame. There is no attribution noted other than the tiny and uninformative “(paid advertisement).”
These ads may not represent the view of Green Valley News, but running such an ad is reprehensible. At a time when emotions are running high and we are all sick and tired of the insults and lies coming at us from every direction, I didn’t think that Green Valley News would sink so low as to fan the flames by enabling this sort of childish disrespect and denigration. I had hoped that newspapers were still a bastion of decency. Alas, perhaps not. And please know, I would be just as appalled to see an ad saying that if “conservatives” want more corruption, racism, and oppression of the sick, underprivileged, and minorities, they should move to Cuba, Venezuela or North Korea! Shame on Green Valley News!
Nancy Puckett, Green Valley