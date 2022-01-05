If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
According to a Washington Post poll, about one-third of Americans believe that violence against government could be justified.
As much as I detest Sen. Mitch McConnell for his distortion of democracy, I don’t attribute the above error to him at all. This is pure Donald Trump. Before Trump, this was virtually unthinkable; since Charlottesville and the “good people on both sides,” it has grown to the fringe of acceptable.
I submit to you that Jan. 6, 2021, was the worst day in American history since the South fired on Fort Sumter in 1861 and started the Civil War.
Jan. 6, 2021, was Americans against democracy, incited by the last man on earth who should be allowed to walk away from that act. No one should listen to this voice again; the American people should cover our collective ears every time he opens his mouth or his Twitter account.
But somehow, we do.
We the People need to insist on justice for America against those who would have sacrificed democracy for demagoguery; We the People must Make America a Democracy Again, to paraphrase that awful man.
A nation in which one-third, even 1/1,000th of its people, believe that it is justifiable to use violence against government is far too divided, and not at all “indivisible.”
To my knowledge, it hasn’t happened yet, but someone will die — a mayor or councilperson, a governor or a representative or a senator or a family member, but someone.
