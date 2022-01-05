Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

According to a Washington Post poll, about one-third of Americans believe that violence against government could be justified.

As much as I detest Sen. Mitch McConnell for his distortion of democracy, I don’t attribute the above error to him at all. This is pure Donald Trump. Before Trump, this was virtually unthinkable; since Charlottesville and the “good people on both sides,” it has grown to the fringe of acceptable.

I submit to you that Jan. 6, 2021, was the worst day in American history since the South fired on Fort Sumter in 1861 and started the Civil War.

Jan. 6, 2021, was Americans against democracy, incited by the last man on earth who should be allowed to walk away from that act. No one should listen to this voice again; the American people should cover our collective ears every time he opens his mouth or his Twitter account.

But somehow, we do.

We the People need to insist on justice for America against those who would have sacrificed democracy for demagoguery; We the People must Make America a Democracy Again, to paraphrase that awful man.

A nation in which one-third, even 1/1,000th of its people, believe that it is justifiable to use violence against government is far too divided, and not at all “indivisible.”

To my knowledge, it hasn’t happened yet, but someone will die — a mayor or councilperson, a governor or a representative or a senator or a family member, but someone.

Only we can prevent forest fires.

Bob Epstein

Green Valley

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?