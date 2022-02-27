“Democracy Dies in Darkness” is the motto of the Washington Post, without whose reporting we would have remained in the dark about Watergate.
The “She wants to keep you in the dark” editorial in the Feb. 23 edition of the Green Valley News lists the egregious acts of the GVR Board over the last few years (required reading for all concerned GVR members.) Although reported in the News periodically, it is shocking to see them all listed in one place. No wonder the Board, like the Nixon administration, prefers darkness.
It has become common in recent years, in this country and elsewhere, to seize power and then abuse it. (Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.) The actions of the GVR Board follow this pattern. Although the proposed media ban was taken off the table at a Board meeting later that day, its removal is not permanent and may be revisited depending on the outcome of the upcoming election for Directors. The time to hold the members of the GVR Board accountable is upon us. Cast your votes accordingly or else darkness will prevail.
