I am increasingly concerned about the president pressuring the CDC to ignore science regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a retired physician with 39 years of experience, ignoring proven science for perceived political gain is a frightening act. There are already nearly 190,000 deaths in the U.S. The latest act to pressure the CDC to raise the requirement recommended to be tested for COVID-19 despite almost universal expert advice says we need more testing to accurately track and prevent disease spread rather than add more barriers to testing.
He earlier suggested that if we do fewer tests the known number of people with COVID-19 will be lower (That would falsely make his incredible mismanagement of the pandemic seem falsely less inept). We still don’t have a functionally accurate test with quick results available.
He needs to always wear a mask and follow science demonstrating to all Americans that this is necessary for us all. He must stop sending mixed signals, as despite what he wants and says this is not a hoax. In my career I have seen too much death. The Grim Reaper needs no help. The Grim Reaper already is too busy with cancers, heart diseases and all forms of human maladies.
The more science is ignored the longer this pandemic will last, and the more death and suffering will occur.
Kent D. Miller, Green Valley