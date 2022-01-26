If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
As a former GVR Board member who voted to hire Scott Somers, I applaud his recent actions as reported in the Green Valley News. In his first year he has shown himself to be the able manager of our sizable recreation business. When interviewed he addressed the potential challenges of dealing with a contentious board by suggesting broad input from all stakeholders. He was also led to believe that he would be operating under a policy governance methodology which would allow him significant discretion in implementing Board-defined goals and objectives.
I am deeply concerned about the reported actions of the current GVR Board. Attempts are being made to limit the CEO authority. Utilizing outside legal counsel to falsely attack the management style of the CEO is appalling. The proposed changes to the Corporate Policy Manual “by re-organizing, removing redundancies, eliminating conflicting items and removing items that are inconsistent with the Bylaws or Arizona Revised Statutes” is a thinly disguised attempt to hamper the effectiveness of Scott Somers. The Board president also proposes to usurp a duty of the CEO in communications to members.
This and future Boards should be forward looking in establishing policies and allow the CEO to develop and apply procedures to achieve the policy objectives in a broad sense.
