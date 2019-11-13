Re: Nov.10 Opinion in GV News: “Fact Check: Nuclear Power: What’s the Data say?”
The article was from the FactCheck.org. The better online headline was, “What Does Science Say About the Need for Nuclear?” Many of the opinions were very embarrassing, in that they reflected serious misinformation about the benefits of the nuclear choice.
Some of the political candidates have revealed their nuclear misunderstandings by saying that before we can consider the nuclear choice, we have to solve the nuclear waste problem. That issue has been solved for many decades. The volume of nuclear waste is less than 1 percent of the waste generated from equivalent fossil fuel plants, which release high levels of toxic heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, selenium, and other cancer-causing agents, which, unlike nuclear waste, last forever. Fossil waste is poorly regulated and causes enormous health problems. We must stop burning fossil fuels, to include using it as a backup for using renewable energies. Our grand phobia for nuclear is fully unjustified.
Not wishing to dwell on the public’s vast misunderstanding of the nuclear benefits, I would like to capture the work of Dr. Alan Waltar, a past president of the American Nuclear Society, in his book, “Radiation.” He provides numerous examples of nuclear radiation’s many uses in agriculture, medicine, electricity generation, modern industry, transportation, public safety, environmental protection, space exploration, and even in archeology and the arts. The public seems totally unaware of the grand benefits of the nuclear industry.
Paul Taylor, Green Valley