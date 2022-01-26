If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I was appalled after reading the proposed changes to the GVR Corporate Policy Manual for the CEO position. The Board Affairs Committee is certainly moving forward with another cringe-worthy maneuver. I only have two hypotheses for this insulting proposed blunder.
The first is that BAC/Board wishes to make the CEO position as relevant to GVR as a newly appointed teenaged fast-food supervisor. This is a likely hypothesis due to the propensity of Nina Campfield to want to control every piece of minutia in her life, which is fine. However, this is inappropriate in the running of a complex organization such as GVR.
My second hypothesis is that the BAC members, as directed by Campfield, do not have the understanding of the role complexity and depth of a typical CEO. This is also a likely due to the multiple backgrounds of BAC/Board members. Only one Director has actual CEO experience. If voted for, these proposed changes would ensure that the GVR CEO will not have the authority to run GVR.
GVR is a complex, multi-million-dollar corporation needing a highly experienced and professional CEO with authority to provide oversight. What scares me more than not having such experienced and professional oversight at the helm is that the proposed changes places sole authority with the Board. This Board, as well as past and likely future Boards, are made up of GVR residents with varied levels of work experience. To think that an amateur Board would be able to keep its personal/local political group (e.g., GVR4Us and Friends of GVR) agendas in check while looking toward to the true well-being of GVR membership and the corporation is as likely as a unicorn sighting. This is the job of an experienced CEO, rather than a gaggle of amateurs.
My recommendation to BAC is to focus on the roles, ethics, and functioning of Board members. This is where the glaring weaknesses lie, rather than the CEO role. Please allow our CEO to do his job unencumbered by Board interference, bullying, mean-spirited pettiness, and micromanagement. Vote no to these CPM changes.
