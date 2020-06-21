Is canceling the White Elephant parade that would normally take place the last Saturday in October a short-sighted decision?
The president of the Board of Directors of the Country Fair White Elephant, Ivcars Vecbastiks, states that in early June the board voted to cancel the October White Elephant Parade because of lack of volunteers (mostly elderly), inability of school participants (bands) to prepare in a timely manner and social distancing concerns.
The Country Fair White Elephant has been organizing and running the parade for 55 years; procedures and perhaps even manuals must be in place to organize a successful parade.
We think the predictors are wrong. Most volunteers are eager to resume life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The store opens in July with its elderly volunteers returning and many will volunteer for the parade’s organizing. Students are eager to resume life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. They can practice marching tunes until they’re perfect by October. The citizens are eager to resume life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. They can overcome the challenge of the virus through self-regulated social distancing.
Green Valley and surrounding communities have supported the Country Fair White Elephant and the parade for 55 years. We residents depend on the positive value of White Elephant events. The audience at the parade is not from nursing homes. Most are healthy adults and young, excited children who have little to fear of infection from this virus.
Canceling the parade leaves a big void. Please rethink this decision.
Peggy Bengtson, Green Valley