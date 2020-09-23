Mr. Miller (“GVR Poolside,” Sept. 13) and Mr. Heskett’s (“GVR Poolside, Part 2, Sept. 16) lack of understanding of GVR’s rules and expectations for members using GVR facilities is perplexing.
Rules, policies, and expectations (be they by the county, state or GVR) are for the good of all residents and the community in general. Given the current pandemic, the rules are reasonable and equally applied. I would guess GVR employees are just as unhappy dealing with people (like you) who refuse to follow the rules, as you are dealing with them when you are caught breaking the rules. Please do not give GVR any reason to close the pools. Many of us are grateful to be able to use them, even with restrictions.
Adele Jenkins, Green Valley