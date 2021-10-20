If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
This is in response to Fran Gordon’s submission, “Hang in there?” Oct. 10.
Response: Hang in where and with whom?
First off, why does the GOP get the blame for our problems if “they” do not raise the debt limit? If so many people relying on government checks (I’m one) are so severely impacted then why have a limit at all? Raising the limit is similar to raising the balance on a credit card. As Dems prefer, why not have the Treasury Department under Biden increase our credit limit to whatever amount they deem necessary?
Let me venture a guess, could it be that Pelosi and Schumer are passing the buck to President Biden’s Executive Branch to hide their failed leadership duties? They know he’s a lame duck so throwing this fowl under the bus takes the spotlight off of them. They are unable to bring something to the table to encourage bipartisan support. Factor in Biden’s failed policies on about every subject you can think of, and this country is headed toward a major recession. Who gets the blame for this? I don’t know about you but I like this separation of powers thing, at least it gives “We the People” some oversight on our government.
Second, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has voted with Biden 100% of the time this Congress. You think she’s more interested in press releases than doing her job, really? She is currently in the limelight only because even she knows Biden’s $3 trillion socialist dream welfare check will not Build Back America but send it to the poor house. I think your third point can be included with this one.
Last but not least, the Supreme Court is falling in public opinion because they are holding some type of clandestine meetings in super-secret tunnels on weekends? Wow, it sounds like something out of a James Bond movie and John Roberts is its robotic “M.”
In closing, Fran, I would like to leave you with this quote from Ben Franklin: “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”
Judy Allen
Green Valley
