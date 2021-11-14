If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Lynn Mottaz stated in her letter that President Biden is dealing with all the problems left from the former administration (“You’re free to go,” Nov. 10).
Let’s look at those “problems.” On Jan. 20, 2021, the United States was energy independent, a net exporter of oil and gas, and gasoline was $1.95 in Arizona. Today, we are begging OPEC and Russia to pump more oil, and gasoline is over $3.30 per gallon. In January 2021, illegal immigration was at an all-time low. Now, in the last 10 months, we have had about 1.75 million illegal encounters, the highest in years. No one knows how many illegal immigrants have been let into the country, but we do know that about 13,000 Haitians were set free to remove “bad optics” at Del Rio, Texas.
In January 2021, the economy was growing at a rapid pace, with no inflation. Last quarter, we grew at about 2%, with the highest inflation rate in over 30 years. Wait for this winter’s heating bills to see the impacts. COVID-19 deaths have exceeded those under President Trump in 10 months, despite three vaccines, Our problems are of Biden’s making, not left over from President Trump. He gave Biden a booming economy, two vaccines against COVID-191, energy independence and a secure border. Biden has squandered it all!
