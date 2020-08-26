It’s a crock that the post office non-scandal is being blamed on the president.
The Tucson mail sorting station at Cherrybell was closed in September 2014. Who was president? Obama. He was also in charge when 14,000 blue mail boxes were removed around the country.
The post office has been struggling for decades. I believe the only thing propping it up is junk mail. Technology allows most seniors and veterans get their funds by direct deposit. Technology has allowed us to do our banking and bill paying online. We now correspond with text. Even email is losing ground to other technology.
Since we are hardly using the service, how can we expect it to thrive? If a box receives fewer than 25 pieces of mail per day it is scheduled to be removed. In addition, the boxes are replaced when they are rusted or vandalized. (Hence trucks of mailboxes.)
Prescription drugs sent by mail suffer the most by sitting in hot trucks and hot mailboxes.
Arizona has a great vote-by-mail system. You have to request a ballot and ballot harvesting is illegal. Some states are sending ballots to their entire voter roll with no regard to accuracy. I guess there will be no polling stations on election day because they have gone to 100% mail-in voting.
Eileen MacLaren, Green Valley