What is our Constitution? It is our Supreme Law. It says so and that was how it was written by our founders. And who were our founders? They were men mostly of wealth and fortune who were educated well beyond most of the population of the average American. They had studied governments and how they succeeded or failed over the centuries. They created a document designed to protect the citizens of our country from the greed and power seeking that affected most humans who were put into positions of authority.
Often we hear people say that this or that is a Constitutional right. I strongly disagree with these people. There are no Constitutional rights. There are only God-given rights enshrined in our Constitution.
So, if our rights come from God, how can any human tell us that “no right is unlimited”? Do these people deign themselves superior to God?
In 1967, I raised my right hand and swore an oath to God that I would “protect and defend” the Constitution of the United States from all enemies foreign and domestic and I’m still bound by that oath.
Many of our politicians today take that same oath and then break it with impunity. This must change if we are to remain free. We cannot have a two-tiered justice system if America is to remain the shining light on the hill and the last bastion of freedom in the world.
I would ask that each of you who love our country review what your local, state and national representatives are doing and see if they are performing their duties as demanded by the Constitution of both the United States and Arizona. If they aren’t, replace them with someone who will.
Paul Fitch
Green Valley