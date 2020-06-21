Ben Franklin wrote a letter to the Pennsylvania General Assembly that reads, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”
Remember when we were locked up and told to flatten the curve so hospitals wouldn’t be overloaded? We flattened the curve then were told two weeks with no new cases. Now it becomes political and perfectly OK for thugs to riot in the streets and invade communities without masks, social distancing and a temperature check.
It is time to flatten the fear and stop the shaming, blaming and virtue signaling.
Robert Suomala, Green Valley