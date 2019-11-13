Well, let’s see. We’ve got businesses doing well, folks have jobs, families with kids got a tax cut, good trade deals, wages high, border wall getting built, stock market doing fine, solid Supreme Court judges picked, ISIS being defeated, military strengthened, veterans being treated better, prisoners released from jail being given second chances, and we no longer have to depend on foreign places for oil.
So there are those who say what’s necessary is a good dose of socialism. And we need to get rid of crazy Trump to “save our country.”
What?
Ingrid Lynch, Green Valley