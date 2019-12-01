The president wants to eliminate DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program) and it appears our right-leaning Supreme Court may support him.
Liberals often view DACA through a lens of compassion – the Dreamers are innocents lacking legal status through no fault of their own. Conservatives may lean toward a strict interpretation – they’re not here legally, so throw them out. But, taking this hard line approach is like cutting off your nose to spite your face. We’ve already invested in educating these young Dreamers and now they’re entering their most economically productive years. To send them to a country they’ve never known, would be discarding their ability to give back through hard work, paid taxes, and civic involvement.
To falsely claim, as the president has, that “some are quite rough, hardened criminals” fails to recognize that DACA guidelines already bar anyone with a felony conviction or serious misdemeanor from participating. So I ask, Mr. President, where is your compassion for these young people? But I also ask all conservatives, how does this program hurt our country when it allows us to reap the benefits of our investment, and profit from the results?
Misty Atkins, Oro Valley