There is a famous line from the popular book and film of the 50s, “From Here to Eternity.” In the scene, an Army officer is being chastised by his commander for dereliction of duty for not protecting a particular soldier from harassment. He is told in clear and concise terms that the first thing a good officer learns is to take care of his men. “That,” the offending officer is told, “seems to be first thing you forgot.”
Might not the same be said of our current Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump? “You took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, which includes managing the welfare of the troops under your command as well as the welfare of the citizens of the country.”
That duty would include things like reading briefs, being aware of dangers to public health and safety, taking appropriate action to prevent harm coming to your troops and the general population. In short, it would mean simply doing your job based on information from your own agencies opposed to that supplied by Fox Entertainment.
However, that seems to be the first thing you forgot, if you ever learned it in the first place.
Duke Southard, Green Valley