To those of you who voted for Joe Biden, did you really know what his positions were on the important issues of the day? I seriously doubt it as I who follow the political scene did not. We were cheated out of knowing by a non-functioning media and his and his handlers complicity with them.
At one point a reporter dared to ask his position on packing the courts. Biden said, and I am paraphrasing, people don’t need to know. He did answer when a reporter asked him what flavor of ice cream he was eating.
A few days ago, and this is very troubling to me and I hope to some of you, he did say that within his first 100 days he hopes to clear the path for those here illegally to become citizens. Current estimates have this number over 20 million.
So, during a pandemic affecting many lives in numerous negative ways, his attention in the first 100 days is focused on those who broke the law coming to our country. He is also committed to stopping construction of the border wall and re-opening the border thereby making it easier for those entering our country illegally and thus to become citizens.
I submit this is not out of compassion or very little of it, but of importing an electorate. It is putting those here illegally ahead of those who are here as legal citizens to gain votes thus power.
We could always depend on President Trump to put the citizens and America first. Appears those who voted for Joe Biden have chosen a sharp U-turn from this.
John Fanning, Green Valley