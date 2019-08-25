After reading the full two pages of letters regarding “The Trump Effect,” I felt I must speak up because there was not one letter in favor of Cheryl Boyles’ position. There she stood in the parking lot terrified, with only her husband and a cashier for support.
As a longtime Independent voter, over the years I have cast ballots of red, blue and even whatever color Ross Perot’s party was. Cheryl, I will be your Good Samaritan. Let me repay your evil thoughts with my good ones and suggest that you cannot paint all Trump supporters with the same brush. The Golden Rule is still a good motto to live by. Perhaps somewhere along the line you forgot it, Cheryl, and this gentle reminder may be all you need.
P. Van Wanseele, Green Valley