At the risk of being labeled backward, I would suggest, Ms. Cox, instead of trying to cancel the authors of “Thanks Joe,” & “Not Good,” why don’t you try to inform the reader of your opinion? It is the opinion page, right ?
Defend your opinion! You write that conservatives should be able to present facts and figures to back up their opinions. Well the same should applied to liberals. You use language like backward, ridiculous, falsehoods, baseless and distorted, but no facts or figures to back up your opinion. I personally believe you might have some trouble arguing against some of things the author of “Thanks Joe” wrote.
A big thanks to the editor for allowing all opinions. As mature adults we can decide right vs wrong, truth vs lie, ideology or not. We the readers can decide what is legitimate instead of the editor as you suggest. That might cause some real work and research but that is our responsibility.
Pam Vannelli
Green Valley