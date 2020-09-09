I read with appreciation the letter from Callie Conrad about East Center’s pool (“The pool’s a gem,” Sept. 6) and agree it fills a need in Green Valley that is not met through the other 12 GVR pools.
East starts shallow and becomes gradually deeper throughout its entire length and is not cordoned off for lap swimmers. Only two other pools — Casa Paloma I and — are also configured this way. This design allows for users to walk, float, exercise and just generally “be” in the pool, either alone or with others.
Also, because the temperature at East is kept warmer than the other 12 pools, it has been a haven for those who suffer from arthritis and is the pool of choice for many during the colder months. Although I may enjoy other pools in the scorching summer, when cooler weather comes, I find myself headed to East Center to get my “pool fix” of water, fresh air, and exercise.
East Center’s pool fills a niche for our community through its design, location, mountain views and temperature. Let’s get it repaired and back to its former glory and shape. Many of us need and miss it!
Miriam Burt, Green Valley