I wish to address my fellow Democrats. I hear a lot of moaning about Donald Trump and his Republican supporters from my Democratic friends and neighbors. To those of us who are fearful of the health of our democracy and our planet should he win a second term, I suggest stop moaning and do whatever you can to help elect Biden and Harris, Mark Kelly and especially Amy McGrath in Kentucky. Money, phone calls, texts, all these campaigns can use your help to ensure victory in November.
We have a fighting chance of capturing the Senate and ridding it of Mitch McConnell, who now has more than 400 bipartisan House passed bills sitting on his desk while he is on vacation. Imagine we can restore honesty, decency and integrity to Washington if we all do whatever we can to make it happen. Don’t just wait to vote. Participate. Volunteer at our local Democratic headquarters.
Betsy Hall, Green Valley