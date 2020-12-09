Maybe it is your choice to volunteer for COVID-19 and possibly die from it as a consequence (“My choice,” Dec. 6). It is not mine! The writer has no right to be in the community and contribute to the spread of the virus.
Masks are there to protect those around you from contracting COVID, and maybe even protect you. So, please wear a mask when in public, or move to an island inhabited by like-minded selfish individuals. Wearing a mask is not a political statement but rather a compassionate and considerate behavior toward fellow human beings.
Sanda Schuldmann, Green Valley