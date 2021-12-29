If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I don’t know Mike Moore, but his recent editorial struck a good nerve in me (“This isn’t about him, it’s, about you,” Dec. 16).
I found myself agreeing with almost all of what he wrote. I have noticed a number of letters to the editor taking him to task and just thought it was time to offer an alternative view that supports him.
Some of what I thought was that this country has lost a lot of its “togetherness.” There is such division that occurred over the previous administration that now we find ourselves in a situation that could have been greatly reduced in severity if the anti-vax folks and anti-mask mandate folks would have just thought of something other than themselves.
My take on that is, as cold and heartless as it seems, many more of the anti folks will be affected by this virus than those of us who masked up and got the vaccine. Hmmm, wonder if that could affect the next presidential election. Maybe, if Trump does run, he could lose the popular vote a third time and by even more than eight million votes.
